Nguyen Van Loi picked as new Party secretary of Binh Duong

Nguyen Van Loi – PHOTO: PLO

HCMC – Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the Party Committee in Binh Phuoc Province, has been picked as the new Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong Province.

The Politburo decided to transfer Nguyen Van Loi to the Executive Board and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Binh Duong for the 2020-2025 tenure.

He will resign from the Executive Board and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of neighboring Binh Phuoc Province and will stop serving as the provincial Party Chief of Binh Phuoc in the same tenure. The Politburo's decision took effect on July 8.

Earlier, Loi was secretary of the Song Be Provincial Communist Youth Union in 1996. One year later, Song Be Province was split into two provinces, namely Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc.

After that, Loi was dispatched to work in Binh Phuoc and held various senior positions. From October 2015, he served as Secretary of the Binh Phuoc Provincial Party Committee until the recent decision asking him to hold the post of new Party chief of Binh Duong.

The Party Central Committee on July 6 removed Tran Van Nam , secretary of the Binh Duong Province Party Committee, from all Party posts during the 2010-2015, 2015-2020 and 2020–2025 terms for mismanagement.

