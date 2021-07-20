Nghệ An: Anti-State Facebooker receives nine years in prison

Nguyễn Văn Lâm stands on trial on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Bích Huệ

NGHỆ AN — The People's Court of the central province of Nghệ An on Monday sentenced Nguyễn Văn Lâm, 51, to nine years in prison for "making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam."

Lâm stood trial under Point A, Clause 1, Article 117 of the Penal Code.

According to an indictment issued by the provincial People's Procuracy, on September 21, 2020, Nghệ An police received reports about a Facebook account under the name of "Lâm Thời" (https://www.facebook.com/thoi.lam.9659) posting and sharing a number of videos, photos and stories with illegal content.

An investigation showed that Lâm opened an account under the name "Lâm Thời" in 2014 and added 5,000 friends. From 2017 to November 2020, Lâm posted many articles and photos with content that was against the law. This included three live streaming videos, 13 posts shared from other accounts, and 18 articles. All aimed at inciting people to oppose the State and the Communist Party of Việt Nam, slandering the institution and leaders, and distorting information about Việt Nam.

Lâm’s posts drew a large number of likes and comments.

At the court, representatives from the provincial People's Procuracy held that Lâm’s activities went against the people's interest and harmed people's trust in the administration.

Lâm’s acts were extremely dangerous and serious, harming the existence and growth of the State, they said.

The courts also noted that Lâm had a long criminal history of stealing property, prostitution brokering, drug smuggling, and assault.— VNS