Nghệ An: Anti-State Facebooker receives nine years in prison

NGHỆ AN — The People's Court of the central province of Nghệ An on Monday sentenced Nguyễn Văn Lâm, 51, to nine years in prison for "making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam."
Lâm stood trial under Point A, Clause 1, Article 117 of the Penal Code.
According to an indictment issued by the provincial People's Procuracy, on September 21, 2020, Nghệ An police received reports about a Facebook account under the name of "Lâm Thời" (https://www.facebook.com/thoi.lam.9659) posting and sharing a number of videos, photos and stories with illegal content.
An investigation showed that Lâm opened an account under the name "Lâm Thời" in 2014 and added 5,000 friends. From 2017 to November 2020, Lâm posted many articles and photos with content that was against the law. This included three live streaming videos, 13 posts shared from other accounts, and 18 articles. All aimed at inciting people to oppose the State and the Communist Party of Việt Nam, slandering the institution and leaders, and distorting information about Việt Nam.
Lâm’s posts drew a large number of likes and comments.
At the court, representatives from the provincial People's Procuracy held that Lâm’s activities went against the people's interest and harmed people's trust in the administration.
Lâm’s acts were extremely dangerous and serious, harming the existence and growth of the State, they said.
The courts also noted that Lâm had a long criminal history of stealing property, prostitution brokering, drug smuggling, and assault.— VNS
- Vietnam to try 12 members of ‘terrorist’ group for anti-state agenda
- Vietnam Convicts Second Person This Week for Anti-Government Facebook Posts
- Tourist sentenced to 8 years in prison for anti-Egypt Facebook post
- Facebook predator confronted at gunpoint by victim's dad garners 25-year prison term
- 3 Vietnamese teens found creating fake Islamic State Facebook pages
- Here's what you need to know if you're taking your kids to State Fair this year
- Her Husband Was a Princeton Graduate Student. Then He Was Taken Prisoner in Iran.
- Facebook's terrible year just got worse: What you need to know
- Down Under, More Humane Private Prisons
- Louisiana criminal justice overhaul saves $12.2 million in its first year
- Massachusetts prisons treating hundreds of Hepatitis C patients under legal settlement
- Zuckerberg Barely Talked About Facebook's Biggest Global Problem
- The Wildly Unregulated Practice of Undercover Cops Friending People on Facebook
- Cuban biologist freed from prison after sentenced for “disrespecting” a forest ranger.
- Anti-Semitism campaigners urge Labour to rethink new code of conduct
- Ohio Prison Officials Schmoozed State Politician With Absurd $10K Table Made With Prison Labor
- Prisoners to Texas mom: Guards ignored pleas for help in son's asthma death
- Massachusetts State Police Trooper Gregory Raftery could get 12 to 18 months in prison under overtime fraud plea deal
- Chinese democracy activist sentenced to 13 years in prison for ‘subversion’
- The State Of Twitch In 2018
Nghệ An: Anti-State Facebooker receives nine years in prison have 506 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.