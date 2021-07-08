New Vietnamese comic book features teenagers’ struggles

HCM CITY — Mùa Hè Bất Tận (Eternal Summer), a new Vietnamese coming-of-age comic book by writer Lâm Hoàng Trúc, has been released.
The 224-page book revolves around stories about two friends, a boy and a girl, both called Hà Phương and at the age of 15, who are seniors at a secondary school.
It highlights their transition from being a child to an adult, focusing on their thoughts of the teenage world and first love feelings, and how to deal with examination issues and parents' expectations.
Writer Trúc wrote on her Facebook page that her story targeted grown-ups and people who are trying to find a way to be adults.
She said that an age rating for comics was strange to some people, but it helped readers approach and understand the story in an appropriate way.
She said the book would support the trend of creating comics for adults.
The book is published by June Comics, the Thanh Niên (Youth) Publishing House and Du Bút Books.
As many as 2,600 copies were preordered before public release on June 30.
Movie director Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn wrote on Du Bút Books website: "Deep feeling and full of emotion. Reading the book is like watching an independent film of the 2000s."
Mùa Hè Bất Tận can be purchased at bookstores Ohquao in HCM City and Ra Riêng in Hà Nội, and online at dubutbooks.com.
Comic book writer Trúc was born in 1991 in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tiền Giang.
She graduated from the faculty of industrial fine arts at the HCM City University of Architecture.
She worked as an amateur comics creator before joining two animation studios in France and Japan to improve her skills.
Trúc said thanks to jobs at two animation studios, she had learned a lot of knowledge and experience to keep her love and faith for comics.
In 2018, Trúc released her first comic book set called Đường Hoa (Flower Streets) for teenagers, which she created in three years.
The two-book set published by Kim Đồng Publishing House features a poor painter named Trung living in a big city who feels lost in life and love. He returns to his peaceful hometown in hope of finding himself again.
According to the publisher, Đường Hoa makes a deep impression on readers with the Mekong Delta's beautiful landscapes and its friendly people and life. It also sends deep messages about love, young people’s dreams and family love. — VNS
- Every Upcoming Comic Book TV Series and Their Release Dates
- All the Comics You Can Get Today For Free Comic Book Day
- All the Comic Books You Can Get For Free on 'Free Comic Book Day'
- 11 Groundbreaking Female Comic Book Artists
- The History of Ultraviolence In Comic Books
- 10 Comic Book Characters Who Were Ahead Of Their Time
- DC Super Hero Girls Bring Comic Book Toys To A Brand New Audience
- ‘Magic: The Gathering’ returns with a new comic book in celebration of 25th anniversary
- Marvel is giving Black Panther’s gadget-loving sister Shuri a spinoff comic book series
- New York Comic Con 2018 trailer round-up: Aquaman, Star Trek, and more
- The Take puts a spy-themed party game into a VR comic book setting
- William Gibson’s Alien 3 Is Becoming a Comic Book
- William Gibson’s abandoned Alien 3 script will be published as a comic book
- DC’s new streaming service will feature movies, TV shows, comics, and more
- Spider-Man on PS4 remixes comic book lore for a fresh superhero story
- I Used Apple’s New Controls to Limit a Teenager’s iPhone Time (and It Worked!)
- A new Star Wars book will tie in with Disney’s upcoming Galaxy’s Edge theme parks
- Creating a true 2-In-1: The new Lenovo Yoga Book c930
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch and (Maybe) Werewolf Jughead Headline the Next New
- The Incredible New Comic Series to Add to Your Pull List in 2019
New Vietnamese comic book features teenagers' struggles have 690 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.