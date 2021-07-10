New record with 1,844 domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday

People in high-risk area have samples taken for testing. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Heath reported a new record for daily domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections with 1,844 cases in 31 localities on Saturday.

It was third day in a row marking a new record in local cases.

The majority of new cases are in the country’s coronavirus epicentre HCM City (with 1,320 cases) and southern provinces – Bình Dương (140), Tiền Giang (75), Đồng Tháp (58), Đồng Nai (37), Phú Yên and Long An with 33 each, Khánh Hoà (28), Vĩnh Long (26), Quảng Ngãi (14), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (12), An Giang (10), Bình Phước (8), Hà Nội, Sóc Trăng and Hưng Yên with seven each, Tây Ninh and Bắc Giang with four each, Thanh Hoá (3), Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Cà Mau, Bắc Ninh, Bình Định and Thái Bình with two each, and Ninh Thuận, Bạc Liêu, Kiên Giang, Hà Tĩnh, Hà Nam and Vĩnh Phúc with one each.

There were also nine imported COVID-19 cases detected today.

Of the total, 1,495 cases were discovered in quarantine and sealed-off areas.

As of Saturday, Việt Nam recorded total 25,947 domestic cases and 1,916 imported ones.

Việt Nam's ongoing fourth wave of infections that emerged since late April, characterised by the dominance of highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus, has reached 24,377 cases.

Twelve localities recorded no new community cases for the last 14 days including Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Nam Định, Quảng Nam and Kiên Giang.

So far, the country has reported 112 COVID-19 fatalities, 70 of which were in the fourth wave. VNS