New Covid-19 infections soar by 353, fearsome caseload in HCMC

Candidates in this year's national high school exam in HCMC have their samples taken for Covid-19 testing. The Ministry of Health confirmed 353 fresh Covid-19 cases, including seven imported cases in Tay Ninh and 346 domestic Covid-19 infections in nine provinces and cities this evening, July 3 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 353 fresh Covid-19 cases, including seven imported cases in Tay Ninh and 346 domestic Covid-19 infections in nine provinces and cities this evening, July 3, taking the day's total number of Covid-19 cases to 922.

HCMC saw the largest number of locally-infected cases at 250, taking the city’s case number today to 714, the highest single day spike in the city. The total caseload in the city has now amounted to 5,437.

Dong Nai this evening reported 32 cases, followed by Quang Ngai with 16, Phu Yen with 14, Tien Giang with 12, Nghe An with seven, Binh Duong with six, Binh Dinh with five and Ba Ria-Vung Tau with four. As many as 306 cases were detected at quarantine centers or in areas under lockdown.

The latest domestic Covid-19 cases raised the country's total number of domestic infections since April 27 to 15,629.

In related news, Binh Thanh District in HCMC has locked down Block B of Apartment Building 1050, with over 2,000 people, on Phan Chu Trinh Street in Ward 12 after one Covid-19 case was detected.

The patient is a woman and lives on Floor 14 of the block, according to the Ward 12 Healthcare Center.

After her positive test result came out on July 2, the competent forces quickly took samples from other residents in the block for Covid-19 testing to prevent the spread of the disease.

In another development, Binh Dinh Chairman Nguyen Phi Long this afternoon signed a decision to impose the social distancing order on Hoai Nhon Town for 15 days from midnight, July 4.

The decision was made after five more Covid-19 infections were detected in Bong Son Ward in the town.

Under the order, Tam Quan, Tam Quan Bac, Tam Quan Nam, Hoai Bao and Bong Son wards will practice social distancing in line with the Prime Minister's Directive 16, while other parts of the town will implement the social distancing order in line with Directive 15.

As of this evening, Binh Dinh Province had reported nine domestic Covid-19 cases in the fourth Covid-19 wave, with the original sources of infection from Quang Ngai Province.

Meanwhile, HCMC today conducted Covid-19 tests on over 100,000 people, including proctors, staff and candidates in this year's national high school exam in the city as part of the city's tightened anti-virus measures. Their test results will be announced on July 4 and 5.

As many as 155 Covid-19 testing sites were set up at schools citywide.

