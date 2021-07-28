New Covid-19 infections in HCMC fall

Police officers on duty at an area under lockdown. Among 3,697 fresh domestic Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health this evening, July 28, HCMC recorded the highest at 2,334 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Among 3,697 fresh domestic Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health this evening, July 28, HCMC recorded the highest at 2,334, taking the city’s case number today to 4,449. This spike, though still high, is much lower than yesterday’s surge of 6,318 cases.

In addition, 631 Covid-19 case were detected in Binh Duong Province, 153 in Dong Thap, 137 in Dong Nai, 66 in Can Tho, 61 in Khanh Hoa, 54 in Tra Vinh, 52 in Ben Tre and 50 in Danang City. The remaining cases were reported in 20 other provinces and cities.

The latest Covid-19 infection detected in Dong Ha City in Quang Tri Province ended the province's 70-day coronavirus-free streak.

Apart from the domestic infections, the ministry also reported one imported case, taking today's total number to 6,559. The country's tally in the current fourth Covid-19 wave, which began in late April, reached 117,042.

With 4,449 cases reported today, the city's caseload has amounted to 77,189 in the current fourth coronavirus wave.

The city started to apply the market/supermarket coupon policy from today to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Depending on the Covid-19 situation in each ward, each household will be presented coupons to go to markets, supermarkets or groceries every two or three days a week.

A representative of the Go Vap District government told VnExpress that each household in the district would receive three coupons for shopping every three days a week. The entry coupon is valid for every visit to any point of food sale.

In another development, as Dong Nai Province's Covid-19 count hit 2,985, the province is planning to arrange 8,000 beds for Covid-19 patients, including 140 resuscitation beds. The province has a total of 4,200 beds for Covid-19 treatment now.

Besides, the Long Thanh General Hospital is set to offer 300 beds for severely-ill Covid-19 patients.

Seeing an increase in new infections, the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province government has issued an urgent dispatch allowing Vung Tau City to extend the city-wide social distancing period under the prime minister's Directive 16 until August 2 due to the complicated Covid-19 situation. To date, Vung Tau City has undergone 14 days of the shelter-in-place period.

