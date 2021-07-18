Nearly 3,100 new cases reported on Sunday morning

3,098 new cases were reported on Sunday morning, including 2,472 newly detected cases and 626 cases additionally registered to the Ministry of Heath data system by HCM City.
The newly detected cases include 2,454 locally infected cases were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City (1,756), Binh Duong (281), Dong Nai (75), Long An (48), Tay Ninh (42), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (41), Vinh Long (38), Dong Thap (36) ), Tien Giang (31), Khanh Hoa (29), Ben Tre (17), Phu Yen (16), Can Tho (12), Kien Giang (10), Hanoi (9), Binh Dinh (4), Soc Trang (3), An Giang (3), Bac Ninh (1), Dak Nong (1), and Bac Giang (1). Of these 2,226 cases were detected in quarantine or locked down areas.
