Nearly 2,000 additional Covid-19 patients recover, released from HCMC’s hospitals

Recovered Covid-19 patients get onto a minibus to return home after being declared free of the coronavirus and allowed to leave a hospital in HCMC. The HCMC Center for Disease Control has announced that 1,995 recovered Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals citywide yesterday, July 26 – PHOTO: LDO

HCMC – The HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) has announced that 1,995 Covid-19 patients who recovered were discharged from hospitals citywide yesterday, July 26, raising the city's total recoveries since the pandemic hit Vietnam early last year to 16,659 cases.

An HCDC representative this afternoon said that the city, on which the latest coronavirus resurgence has taken its toll with over 68,000 cases reported to date, is gradually changing its Covid-19 treatment strategy to reduce the death toll and is tightening the implementation of the stay-at-home mandate under the prime minister's Directive 16.

Hospitals in the city are treating more than 37,700 coronavirus patients. Of them, 696 severely-ill patients are put on ventilators and 13 others require ECMO support. The city's death toll caused by the virus had reached 698 cases, reported Tuoi Tre newspapers.

HCDC added that all 38 infection clusters in the city had been detected and were being closely monitored. However, the city has discovered one more infection cluster in a residential area in Tan Binh District.

Further, the city is carrying out its fifth Covid-19 vaccination drive for 15 priority groups. Each site only gives 120 shots per day to ensure vaccination and Covid-19 safety. Patients with underlying medical problems and people aged over 65 will be vaccinated at hospitals, while other groups will be inoculated at vaccination sites in their local areas.

