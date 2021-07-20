National Vaccine Institute and Research Centre in the works

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to draft a plan for a national vaccine institute and research centre as part of efforts to reorganize the ministry’s existing research facilities.
The request was made during a recent meeting with the MoH.
The deputy PM agreed, in principle, to develop international-standard research centres including for pre-clinical and clinical trials.
The MoH was assigned to direct universities, institutes, and hospitals to build plans for the trial establishment.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning and Investment were told to provide support where possible in production and technology transfer projects in the health sector, particularly in the field of COVID-19 vaccine production.
The Ministry of Finance was also told to work with the Ministry of Science and Technology to amend related regulations so that vaccine projects could receive financial aid worth up to 100 per cent of their expenses. — VNS
