National Super Cup 2020 to limit attendance for COVID-19 fight

The upcoming National Super Cup 2020 fixture on January 9 will permit only 5,000 spectators into the stadium in line with the Health Ministry’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control measures. Hanoi FC (in dark jersey) will face Viettel FC (in red jersey) in the upcoming National Super Cup 2020 fixture on January 9. According to organisers, National Cup winners Hanoi FC will take on V.League 1 champions Viettel FC at the Hang Day stadium, with the tie expected to be a fitting curtain raiser ahead of the new season as both clubs possess high-quality footballers and a large number of supporters. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game will be held with a limited crowd in an effort to curb the potential spread of the virus. The total prize money on offer in the National Super Cup 2020 is up to VND500 million, including VND300 million which will be awarded to the winners. The organisers of the fixture will give a prize of VND10 million to the first scorer, with a further prize of VND10 million on offer for the game’s best player. The upcoming game marks the 21st year that the event has been held…. Read full this story

