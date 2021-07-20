NA’s first Q&A session focuses on agriculture

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Cao Duc Phat answering deputies' queries at the working session.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Cao Duc Phat on June 12 talked of measures to remove obstacles in agricultural production and boost the country's agriculture sector while answering deputies' queries at the fifth session of the 13 th National Assembly (NA).

Minister Phat was the first Cabinet member to appear before the NA to answer questions on issues in his charge.

He focused on major issues including measures to overcome shortcomings and promote agricultural production in couple with job creation, the sector's responsibility and solutions in planning for the development of modern agricultural production on the basis of applying advanced science and technologies.

He underscored state management on the price and quality of breeding animals and plants, fertilizers, insecticide and animal food, as well as the protection of forest and the speeding up of the new rural model building programme.

Answering questions on specific and direct supporting measures to help farmers overcome difficulties and boost the sustainable development for agriculture sector, Minister Phat said it is crucial to strictly implement the government's policy on economic restructuring in agriculture and developing rural areas with the target of increasing added value and sustainable development on a par with building new rural area model.

Besides, he said, the government has implemented programmes of hoarding up rice to maintain price for farmers, instructing banks to increase credit for farmers and asking relevant sectors to support the consumption of agricultural products for farmers and promote exports.

However, he stressed that stronger support from the government for rural areas is needed.

He also pointed out long-term measures such as scientific and technological research and transfer, improvement of animal and plant varieties, application of advanced technologies and investment in infrastructure.

On solution to enhance the position of Vietnamese agricultural products in the context that the quality of the products is still lower than those of some regional countries, Minister Phat said the ministry will make more efforts to improve varieties and infrastructure system to meet higher requirements on food safety.

In reply to deputies' concern on production and distribution of insecticide, fertilizers, materials for agricultural production, the Minister acknowledged weakness in state management, adding that all localities inspected production and business establishments to ensure the quality of main materials for agricultural production and fight smuggling of the goods.

Regarding measures to tackle low-quality fertilizers, he highlighted the importance of comprehensive measures from building legal framework and supervising system to increase coordination between relevant ministries and localities in strictly implementing the law in the field.

Relating to this issue, Minister of Trade and Industry Vu Huy Hoang clarified main problems that hinder the effectiveness of the coordination between his ministry and the MARD.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Quan emphaised the role of inspection agencies, especially those taking the charge of market control and check, adding that his ministry will work closer with the MARD and the MoIT in controlling goods quality.

On the MARD's responsibility in the situation that violations of forest management and protection law are becoming more serious, the Minister Phat said his ministry has strived to implement government's direction in strengthening measures to fight deforestation and prevent fire, while enhancing capacity for foresters.

He cited that the ministry handled nearly 1,000 rangers involving in violation cases.

However, he stressed that for a long-term solution, it is necessary to settle farmers' difficulties in farming land shortage and increase fund for forest protection.

Minister Phat will continue answering deputies' questions on the NA working day in June 13.

Source: VNA