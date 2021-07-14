NA Standing Committee discusses socio-economic development plan

NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man assessed that the internal force of the national economy is not strong as its growth remains unsustainable.

He pointed out severe consequences from climate change and natural disasters, adding that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and people has not been fully assessed.

Man said the pressure from repayment of public debts in 2021 is huge and asked ministries, sectors and localities to pay attention to and have radical solutions to tighten regular spending and focus on investment.

He stressed that it is necessary to ensure safety of public and government debts, national financial safety and macro-economic stability.

Meanwhile, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue emphasized the urgent necessity to promptly institutionalize the policy and orientation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Ngo Sach Thuc suggested that NA deputies should uphold their responsibilities and make efforts to implement action programs and promises to voters.

The Government needs to strictly direct and control the use of the national COVID-19 vaccine fund in order to prevent corruption and wastefulness, he said.

Source: VNA