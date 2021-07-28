NA Chairman delivers speech on Wounded and Fallen Soldiers’ Day

The NA leader expressed deep gratitude to revolutionary veterans, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the Armed Forces, Labor Heroes, wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs' relatives and people who rendered services to the nation.

He affirmed that taking care of wounded and sick war veterans, martyrs' relatives and revolution contributors is a consistent policy of the Party and State, which reflects the national tradition of "when drinking water, remember its source."

Over the past years, Party Committees and administrations at all levels as well as the Vietnam Fatherland Front, agencies, organizations and individuals have conducted practical activities to care for the living conditions of wounded war veterans, martyrs' relatives and revolution contributors.

He showed respects to their efforts to overcome difficulties to build a prosperous and happy life, contributing to the cause of national construction and defense.

Noting that many of them are still struggling, while remains of many fallen combatants have not been found, the NA leader underscored the need to continue enhancing the efficiency of support policies for revolution contributors and conduct practical and comprehensive activities to ensure their living conditions are at least equal to the average level in their residential places.

Hue stated that showing strong performance in implementing support policies for revolution contributors is a responsibility of the whole political system and people, as well as a factor contributing to the ensuring of social progress and equality, helping to reinforce the great national unity bloc and strengthen people's trust in the Party and State.

He stressed the need for the NA and legislators to continue improving their sense of responsibility and operational efficiency, especially in building and completing the legal system, mechanisms and policies to support revolution contributors as well as supervising the implementation of the policies, so that ensuring they will enjoy full benefits from the support policies from the Party and State.

"The great sacrifice by the revolutionary veterans, martyrs and wounded soldiers, martyrs’ families and people who rendered services to the nation is a valuable source of spiritual motivation for the whole Party, people and military to overcome all difficulties and challenges, firmly maintaining independence and freedom and safeguarding sacred national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Fatherland as well as ensuring a peaceful and stable environment for younger generations so that they will live in peace and happiness and make the nation more prosperous," the top legislator stressed.

Source: VNA