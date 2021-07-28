NA Chairman delivers speech on Wounded and Fallen Soldiers’ Day

The NA leader expressed deep gratitude to revolutionary veterans, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the Armed Forces, Labor Heroes, wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs' relatives and people who rendered services to the nation.
He affirmed that taking care of wounded and sick war veterans, martyrs' relatives and revolution contributors is a consistent policy of the Party and State, which reflects the national tradition of "when drinking water, remember its source."
Over the past years, Party Committees and administrations at all levels as well as the Vietnam Fatherland Front, agencies, organizations and individuals have conducted practical activities to care for the living conditions of wounded war veterans, martyrs' relatives and revolution contributors.
He showed respects to their efforts to overcome difficulties to build a prosperous and happy life, contributing to the cause of national construction and defense.
Noting that many of them are still struggling, while remains of many fallen combatants have not been found, the NA leader underscored the need to continue enhancing the efficiency of support policies for revolution contributors and conduct practical and comprehensive activities to ensure their living conditions are at least equal to the average level in their residential places.
Hue stated that showing strong performance in implementing support policies for revolution contributors is a responsibility of the whole political system and people, as well as a factor contributing to the ensuring of social progress and equality, helping to reinforce the great national unity bloc and strengthen people's trust in the Party and State.
He stressed the need for the NA and legislators to continue improving their sense of responsibility and operational efficiency, especially in building and completing the legal system, mechanisms and policies to support revolution contributors as well as supervising the implementation of the policies, so that ensuring they will enjoy full benefits from the support policies from the Party and State.
"The great sacrifice by the revolutionary veterans, martyrs and wounded soldiers, martyrs’ families and people who rendered services to the nation is a valuable source of spiritual motivation for the whole Party, people and military to overcome all difficulties and challenges, firmly maintaining independence and freedom and safeguarding sacred national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Fatherland as well as ensuring a peaceful and stable environment for younger generations so that they will live in peace and happiness and make the nation more prosperous," the top legislator stressed.
Source: VNA
- The Unknown Soldier - Thank You For Your Service
- Inspiring America - The Difference in Freedom of Speech and the Abuse of It
- Rainy Day Fun For The Whole Family
- Warrior Ethos Drives Search for Missing Soldiers
- The Day The Toilet Bit Me
- Grinding It Out - 2 Days In The Life of Senator Charles Schumer
- Spying on Peace Groups Not Surprising Says Civil Rights Vet
- Having a Positive Attitude in the Midst of Flight Delays and Cancellations
- Philosophical Thoughts from a Road Warrior; Part II
- A Beginner’s Guide To The World Of
- George W Bush and the Dark Side of Religious Fundamentalism
- Breach of Trust Undermines Active & Retired Military
- From Bust To Best: How To Increase The Quality Of Your Presentation In Under And Hour
- Stay Down, Old Abram [Book 2: Chapters 9 & 10: Mexican Standoff]
- Why Americans Find Predatory Lending Offensive
- Ever Stutter?
- An Inexplicable Charm
- Politically-Are You a "Sitting Duck" or a "Clay Pigeon"?
- The GOP In 2008: Overview and Analysis (First of Three Parts)
- Ireland: Features
NA Chairman delivers speech on Wounded and Fallen Soldiers' Day have 560 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.