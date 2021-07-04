MR9 joins COVID-19 fight in My Tho city

In order to complete their assigned tasks, troops have embraced directives of the Government and the Ministry of National Defense, as well as instructions from relevant agencies on COVID-19 prevention and control.

The troops quickly sprayed disinfectants on 59 roads with a total length of more than 60km, in My Tho city, Tien Giang province. In the meantime, they disinfected areas with high risks of infection such as hospitals, banks, markets, industrial parks, and residential areas.

Moreover, MR9 also directed its relevant forces to make preparations and closely work with local authorities to implement the directives, contributing to curbing the spread of the disease.

In the fight against the pandemic, the military region's chemical troops play an important role, together with local authorities, in preventing and controlling the disease for the people.

