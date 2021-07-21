MR7’s armed forces wholeheartedly join COVID-19 fight

By 4 p.m. on July 18, nearly 32,900 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection had been recorded in the region. Ho Chi Minh City alone had had 28,400 cases, mostly detected in quarantine areas.
As a result, 51 quarantine areas with almost 14,700 beds were established in the region to quarantine about 150 people per day on average. MR7’s hospitals and the Ministry of Defense’s newly constructed field hospital took in and treated nearly 800 patients last week.
Meanwhile, the regional military medicine also prepared for setting up COVID Field Hospital No. 5B at Binh Duong Provincial Center for Defense and Security Education.
According to the MR7's Department of Politics, the region deployed almost 29,000 troops and militiamen to participate in COVID-19 prevention and control at over 3,300 checkpoints, in addition to providing medical assistance.
Border guards also worked with relevant forces to maintain 500 checkpoints in border areas. MR7 also set up teams to spray disinfectants in the affected areas. Furthermore, "Zero VND" supermarkets were also set up to help COVID-19-hit households.
The COVID-19 situation in the region is predicted to be more complicated in the following days.
Therefore, MR7 will maintain its readiness for disease prevention and control while carrying out military-defense missions and maintaining political stability and social order.
They will also promote information dissemination mobilizing people to strictly observe all regulations of the government, Prime Minister and health sector.
Translated by Minh Anh
