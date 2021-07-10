Movie star Vân performs in Netflix hit

Ngô Thanh Vân (left) and Charlize Theron perform in a scene from The Old Guard. — Photo courtesy of Variety

HCM CITY — Vietnamese movie star Ngô Thanh Vân, known as VanVeronica Ngo in English, will be seen in part two of a US superhero film starring Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts.

She will play the role of a warrior named Quỳnh in the sequel to The Old Guard, a production directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Greg Rucka.

The Old Guard is based on scriptwriter Rucka's comic book of the same name. It features a team of immortal mercenaries, led by a warrior named Andy, played by Charlize Theron, on a revenge mission.

It was released on July 10, 2020 on Netflix.

Vân competed against many Asian candidates for the role of Quỳnh. Her performance has had good reviews from both critics and audiences.

According to Variety.com , the script has been completed for part two of The Old Guard, and filming is expected to begin next year. Theron confirmed she will be back in the film.

Vietnamese movie star Ngô Thanh Vân, known as VanVeronica Ngo in English, will be seen in part two of the US superhero film The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts. — Photo courtesy of the producer

Vân began her movie career in 2004 with a leading role in Rouge , a 13-part TV series produced by international channel MTV Asia, after spending years in music and on the catwalk.

In 2006, she played a leading role in Dòng Máu Anh Hùng (The Rebel), a kung fu film directed by Vietnamese-American Charlie Nguyễn. The film won the Grand Jury Award at 2007 Sharing Visions , a biennial international film festival for Vietnamese filmmakers held in Los Angeles.

Movie star, director and producer Vân of HCM City has performed in several films and TV shows, including Hollywood films Bright and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon II: The Green Legend, a sequel to the 2000 Hollywood hit Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon .

In 2015, her first movie as a producer, Ngày Nảy Ngày Nay (Once Upon A Time), a co-production between the artist and her partner, Canadian-Vietnamese director Cường Ngô, war released.

One year later, she directed her first film, Tấm Cám-Chuyện Chưa Kể (Tấm Cám -The Untold Story), a fantasy work based on a fairy tale known as the Vietnamese version of Cinderella. She invested more than VNĐ20 billion (nearly U$900,000) in filming.

Tấm Cám-Chuyện Chưa Kể earned more than VNĐ70 billion ($3.1 million) in ticket sales.

Last year, she launched her latest project on a Vietnamese superhero called Vinaman . The film will feature challenges and secrets about a superman who fights evil and protects justice.

Its first poster, released on Vân's Facebook page, has attracted many likes and comments from film critics and fans.

"My film is based on real stories in Việt Nam during the COVID-19 pandemic," she wrote.

"I saw many doctors and volunteers in the fight against the virus. I don't think a superman should be the strongest. I believe he should be a person who makes the biggest sacrifice," she wrote.

Vân and her studio, Studio68, are working on casting the film. — VNS