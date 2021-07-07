More than VNĐ31.8 trillion raised through G-bond auctions in June

Staff at the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) organise a G-bond auction. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The State Treasury mobilised more than VNĐ31.8 trillion (US$1.38 billion) via 18 government bond (G-bond) auctions on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) in June, down 28 per cent month-on-month.

Interest rates for bonds of seven, 10, 15, and 20 years decreased by 0.01-0.09 per cent annually, while those for bonds with 30-year maturity remained unchanged.

In the first six months of 2021, the State Treasury raised VNĐ141.493 trillion through G-bonds, equivalent to 40.4 per cent of the yearly target.

On the secondary market, bonds worth more than VNĐ270.9 trillion were sold in June. The average trading value reached VNĐ12.314 trillion per session, up 16.7 per cent on-month.

The total volume traded via repos made up 28.73 per cent of the total.

Foreign investors' purchases accounted for 1.54 per cent of the total value in June, with net sales exceeding VNĐ3.71 trillion. VNS