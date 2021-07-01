More than 700 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded its second highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 713 cases confirmed.
The highest one was recorded on June 25 with 845 new cases.
Of the total new cases detected today, 693 were community cases, while 20 were imported cases quarantined upon arrival.
HCM City recorded the most with 464 cases.
Southern Bình Dương and Tiền Giang provinces reported 90 cases and 38 cases respectively.
Other community cases were recorded in Long An, Phú Yên, Hưng Yên, Quảng Ngãi, Bắc Giang, Hà Tĩnh, An Giang, Nghệ An, Bắc Ninh, Vĩnh Long, Bình Phước and Đồng Tháp provinces, alongside Đà Nẵng City.
Bình Dương has emerged as a new hotspot, with most of the cases linked to companies in Thủ Dầu Một City, Thuận An City and Nhi Đồng 1 rented house complex.
Among the new community cases, a total of 584 were in quarantined or lockdown areas.
As of Thursday evening, Việt Nam has logged 15,758 community cases, with 14,188 cases since the start fourth wave on April 27.
Also on Thursday, 407 patients were given the all-clear, increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,473. — VNS
- Britain records nearly 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in highest daily total since MAY - but lack of testing at peak of crisis means resurgence of the disease is likely nowhere near levels seen during first wave in March and April
- Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai at lowest in five months
- De Blasio Warns New York Is ‘Dangerously Close’ to a Second COVID Wave
- Coronavirus surge engulfs the US, Texas at 1 million cases, California nears
- New Mexico orders two week lockdown
- Trump’s Pre-Election Rally Blitz Put Over 130 Secret Service Officers in Quarantine - Report
- US Sets Another Single-Day Record for COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations
- Covid: Glasgow University to refund students ordered to self-isolate
- Mass testing revolution: EVERY resident of Liverpool will be offered a Covid test as first major step for Operation Moonshot - as PM pledges that blanket checks on whole cities will help beat coronavirus by spring
- Testing chief admits mass-swabbing scheme in Liverpool will NOT spot every Covid-19 patient but CBI president hails the army-backed scheme as 'first true chink of light' to escape tough curbs
More than 700 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday have 411 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.