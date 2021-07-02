More than 500 new cases reported on Friday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded 545 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Of the total new cases detected today, 527 were community cases, while 18 were imported cases quarantined upon arrival.
HCM City recorded the most with 419 cases.
Phú Yên in the central region and Bình Dương in the south reported 40 cases and 13 cases respectively.
Other community cases were recorded in Quảng Ngãi, Long An, An Giang, Đồng Nai, Nghệ An, Đồng Tháp, Hưng Yên, Đà Nẵng, Vĩnh Long, Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, Tây Ninh, Hà Tĩnh, Khánh Hòa, Bình Phước, Trà Vinh, Hải Phòng and Lâm Đồng.
Among the new community cases, a total of 428 were in quarantined or lockdown areas.
As of Friday evening, Việt Nam has logged 16,285 community cases, with 14,715 cases since the start of the fourth wave on April 27.
Until Friday evening, the total number of recoveries in the country was 4,621. — VNS
- EXCLUSIVE: Push to improve laws on child abuse reporting in New York private, religious schools
- NYPD targets immigrant shops with nuisance cases, pushing for closures over minor allegations
- Almost 400 new laws take effect Friday
- Man suspected in North Hollywood attack confesses to six more murders, newspaper reports
- Worker Charged With Sexually Molesting Eight Children at Immigrant Shelter, New Records Show
- Mollie Tibbetts case: Investigators quietly continue search for missing Iowa student
- Ed Case jumps to an early lead in 1st congressional Democratic primary results
- Holy fire at 41% containment on Sunday; no new evacuations lifted
- Kelly calls out Sununu, vows adequate DCYF funding following report
- Mother of Indiana University student missing for five years still hopes the case will be solved and ‘justice will be served’
- German kindergartens must report parents for refusing vaccine advice under new law
- Ex-Insys employee in U.S. kickback case loses fight to smoke pot
- Roman Polanski's rape victim begs Los Angeles judge to drop 40-year-old sex case
- Russia considers new grain aid for Syria: deputy PM
- Tesla Semi, an electric big rig truck with 500-mile range, rolls into reality
- Richard Grundy III and 25 others charged federal drug-trafficking case
- Black Friday shoppers should visit car lots, not just malls
- Pre-dawn waits for door busters diminish, but Black Friday weekend still important for retailers
- Lakewood schools: NY lawsuit could point to new way to elect school board
- Three Women Have Accused Harvey Weinstein Of Rape In A New Yorker Exposé
More than 500 new cases reported on Friday have 410 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.