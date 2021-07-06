More support raise for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

The program will last until July 20 and might be extended depending on the people’s demand and donors' contributions.

On the same day, Dinh Vinh Cuong, a Vietnamese businessman in Japan, chairman of 365 Group, Le Ba Linh, an overseas Vietnamese in Thailand, chairman of the Board of Directors of Pacific Foods Joint Stock Company, together with some donors, opened the "Zero-dong supermarket" and started providing free meals for poor workers facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Tan Binh district and surrounding areas.

Accordingly, on every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning, the poor and those in need can go to the zero dong supermarket located at Ot do (Red Chili) Restaurant in Tan Binh district's Ward 13 to receive daily necessities and food. Free meals will be provided on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the program, Phung Cong Dung, Chairman of the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in HCM City, appreciated the affection and cooperation of overseas Vietnamese businessmen in ensuring social welfare, supporting the poor overcoming difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the context of facing many difficulties in production and business due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the work of overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs in HCM City does not only promote the good tradition of the nation but also shows the sense of responsibility of the Vietnamese people towards society and the community in difficult times.

On July 5 morning, 250 gift packages, worth about 200,000 VND (8.7 USD), were given to poor people and 100 free meals were delivered to quarantine or blockade areas in Tan Binh district.

On the occasion, Ngo Pham Tran, an overseas Vietnamese residing in Taiwan (China) awarded five scholarships, worth 200 million VND (8,600 USD) each to five outstanding students who overcome difficulties to study well.

Also on July 5, Phuong Trang Group donated more than 50,000 rapid antigen test strip for COVID-19, value at 7 billion VND (304,490 USD) to the centre for disease control of Lam Dong province. The rapid tests will be distributed to quarantine or blockade areas to enhance the efficiency of testing activities. Earlier on May 26, the group has offered 10 billion VND in assistance to the fight against the pandemic in the locality.

