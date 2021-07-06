More support provided for forces working along Western borderline

During the event, the delegation handed over gifts, worth 25 million VND, to each border post and 2 million VND to each checkpoint, together with a medical equipment package worth 65 million VND and other necessities.

On this occasion, the delegation expressed their trust in the border force in the fight against COVID-19.

Over the past time, the border units and checkpoints have detected and addressed many illegal border crossing and smuggling cases, contributing to preventing the spread of the pandemic into the country and ensuring a peaceful life for the people.

In addition, the delegation also visited eight households that were hit by recent tornadoes in the two hamlets of Ben Cau and Rach Tre of Bien Gioi commune, Chau Thanh district, and presented gifts worth 1.5 million VND each to help them soon stabilize their lives.

Translated by Minh Anh