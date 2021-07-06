More support provided for forces working along Western borderline

During the event, the delegation handed over gifts, worth 25 million VND, to each border post and 2 million VND to each checkpoint, together with a medical equipment package worth 65 million VND and other necessities.
On this occasion, the delegation expressed their trust in the border force in the fight against COVID-19.
Over the past time, the border units and checkpoints have detected and addressed many illegal border crossing and smuggling cases, contributing to preventing the spread of the pandemic into the country and ensuring a peaceful life for the people.
In addition, the delegation also visited eight households that were hit by recent tornadoes in the two hamlets of Ben Cau and Rach Tre of Bien Gioi commune, Chau Thanh district, and presented gifts worth 1.5 million VND each to help them soon stabilize their lives.
Translated by Minh Anh
- New multi-million pound elite SAS-style 'Ranger Force' to be deployed across globe
- Banks Memo: GOP Must Embrace Being ‘Party of the Working Class’ to Take Back House in Midterms
- Sitting On Biden COVID-19 Task Force, Broward High School Student Backs Policies That Will Bring Students Back To The Classroms
- Federal work-study needs to grow up
- One on one with Dr. Homer Tien, the new head of Ontario’s vaccine task force
- This leather chair keeps me comfortable while working from home
- 100 Best Western Films of All Time, According to Critics
- China targets foreign spies and 'hostile forces' with new anti-espionage rules
- China goes after Western retailers over Xinjiang cotton
- China Aces Western Hypocrisy
- The raising of the Warragamba Dam wall will save properties on the western Sydney floodplains, but at what cost?
- 'Two-Faced' Hugo Boss Reviled in China Over Xinjiang Cotton Tainted by Forced Labour Allegations
- Russian forces are massing on Ukraine's border. Bluff or not, Putin is playing with fire
- Staff at Alberta meat plant scared of COVID-19, not showing up to work, union says
- Health ministry provides guideline for pre-COVID-19 vaccination screening
- UN supports government’s Jobs Summit to address record-high PH unemployment
- Post-Pandemic Health Requires Emotional and Tangible Support
- U.S. Consulate General Chennai and Pravah Support Disability-Friendly Sports Ecosystem
- Russian special forces use 'Red Cross' ambulances to practise brutal ambush techniques
- COVID-19: We’ve spent N118m to support UCH, Virology Dept, Oyo govt insists
More support provided for forces working along Western borderline have 360 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.