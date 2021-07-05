More provinces stop HCM City flights over COVID-19 concerns

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Transport has approved a proposal by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to stop flights from HCM City to Thanh Hóa, Thừa Thiên-Huế, and Quảng Nam provinces with effect from July 5 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The CAAV said the three central provinces had made the request.
But it would consider special flights carrying medical staff and supplies for exemption.
Hải Phòng City and eight provinces, the others being Quảng Ninh, Quảng Bình, Gia Lai, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, and Nghệ An, have so far stopped flights to and from HCM City, which is suffering intense coronavirus outbreaks since late May that have seen caseload soaring past 6,000.
Other places such as Phú Quốc, Đà Lạt and Vinh require passengers to arrive with a negative PCR test certificate. — VNS
