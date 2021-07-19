More necessities for ethnic minority people

The necessities, worth VND 60 million, included face masks, dried rations, sugar, milk, fish sauce, and dried fish. The meaningful activity aimed to assist the local community in overcoming the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic so that they may return to the normal life as quickly as possible.

On July 13, the first COVID-19 cases were detected in the area. There have been 21 COVID-19 infections in the village so far. Reportedly, the community consists of 190 houses with 900 Kho Mu residents, including 114 poor and 62 near-poor households. They are facing numerous hardships, especially since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the village.

Translated by Song Anh