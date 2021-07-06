University students join an employment session in central Việt Nam. VNS Photo Công Thành

ĐÀ NẴNG — An employment promotion centre has been launched in HCM City offering job opportunities at foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses for students in central Việt Nam after they graduate.

It's the first job promotion centre in HCM City with an aim of attracting high quality staff from the central and central highlands region.

The centre, which was jointly established in co-operation with social support service 3S company; Akane human resources development company and Đà Nẵng-based Đông Á University, plans to supply 30 per cent of graduated students to the FDI enterprises in the southern region each year.

Chairman of council and vice rector of Đông Á University, Lương Minh Sâm said the co-operation in human resources supply will create more employment opportunities for students in central Việt Nam.

"Southern region is a huge labour market with more than 18,000 FDI projects in HCM City, Bình Dương, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Đồng Nai, Long An, Tây Ninh, and Bình Phước provinces and petroleum projects," Sâm said.

"We have inked educational co-operation plans with Liverpool John Mores University (UK), Satakunta University of applied Science (Finland), Lincoln University and Angelo State University from the US in providing English-speaking human resources for both FDI and enterprises abroad."

He added that Japanese, Korean and Chinese language training courses will also open up opportunities for jobseekers.

Students will be able to take part in one-year on-the-job training with businesses before signing labour contract after graduation.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Đồng Nai, Bình Dương and HCM City were three key destinations for hi-quality labourers as the three localities have hosted more than 12,000 FDI projects worth US$112 billion.

Representative from Đông Á University. The employment centre will offer job opportunities at foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses for students in central Việt Nam. VNS Photo Phương Chi

In March, more than 200 students from Đông Á University were recruited to work in Japan.

Partners from cities and businesses in Japan, Germany, Singapore and Taiwan also inked agreements on the recruitment of students from central Việt Nam.

Several universities in central Việt Nam built up the 'Twinning programme' with universities from China, South Korea, Japan, the US, Germany, France and Australia to create more employment opportunities for students.

The 'Twinning programme' offers a three-year education in Việt Nam and one year abroad or a two-year course in Việt Nam and a two-year session in foreign countries.

A recent survey from Đà Nẵng University unveiled that from 75 per cent to 94 per cent of students at universities and colleges in Đà Nẵng were successfully employed by both local and foreign businesses six months after graduation. — VNS