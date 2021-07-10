MoH guides the cost and payment for COVID-19 tests since this month

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines for payment rates for the cost of conducting COVID-19 tests, which has been applied since this month.
There are three types of coronavirus tests, namely rapid testing, antigen testing to detect SARS-CoV-2 and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing.
In terms of rapid testing, from July 1, those who own health insurance cards and are eligible to have their medical examination and treatment expenses paid will have their tests paid for by the health insurance fund.
The payment rate will depend on the patients' health insurance cards and the medical facilities' bidding results for conducting rapid tests.
For example, if a medical unit wins a bid to conduct rapid tests worth VNĐ135,000 (US$5.4) for each patient. Patients who take the rapid test with health insurance cards that are eligible to have 80 per cent of their medical examination and treatment expenses paid will get a VNĐ108,000 ($4.3) discount.
Previously, all patients with or without health insurance cards had to pay VNĐ238,000 ($9.52) for rapid COVID-19 testing.
Patients who need antigen testing will be eligible for the support but must pay an additional fee of VNĐ100,000 ($4) for the procedure to collect and preserve specimens.
The cost of RT-PCR testing will remain unchanged at VNĐ734,000 ($29.3).
The new prices have been applied since the start of this month.
Previously, the price of rapid COVID-19 testing at public hospitals was between VNĐ238,000-350,000 ($9.52-14) per patient.
Hà Nội's People's Council has announced it would support all the cost of coronavirus testing and screening for people who are required to take the test by the city's authorities and health agencies.
The cost will be paid by the city's State budget. — VNS
