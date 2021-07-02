MND reviews task performance in H1

The conference heard a report delivered by Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Tan Cuong on the task performance of all military units, especially in the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first half of the year.

In the first six months of 2021, military units and agencies closely followed national and regional situations to actively and proactively make recommendations to the Party and State to deal with emerging issues in a timely and effective manner while coordinating with ministries and localities in the implementation of military-defense contents adopted by the Politburo. In dealing with natural disasters and epidemics, troops overcame all hardships in supporting the people.

The whole military also seriously observed combat readiness regulations and ensured absolute safety and security for the 13th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and people's councils at all levels. Units and agencies renovated and improved the quality of drills and training, contributing to better overall-mission fulfillment and combat capabilities, meeting the requirements of the mission of national defense in the current context. They also effectively implemented Party and political, logistics, and foreign relations work. The Military Party Committee has developed healthily and firmly in political, ideological, ethical and organizational terms.

Addressing the conference, PM Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated the preparations for the conference of the MND and briefed the attendees on various situations and issues of the world, the region and Vietnam in the past six months, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that despite difficulties and challenges, the entire military successfully fulfilled all missions and hailed the troops' efforts in the first half of the year.

For the military to better accomplish missions in the last six months of this year, the PM recommended that the military should enhance self-resilience, self-reliance, and national unity in mission implementation. It should also safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity while maintaining a stable environment for socio-economic development.

The PM stressed that the military must grasp the guidelines for military-defense affairs outlined in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and execute strategies approved by the Party General Secretary, State President, National Assembly Chairman at major conferences of the CMC and MND. The military should continue to effectively implement its advisory role in helping the Party and State deal proactively and successfully with arising situations. The top government official also reminded the MND of taking better care of Party building and organizational work in the military and firmly maintaining the Party's absolute leadership over the operation of the military so as to enhance its combat power.

On the basis of the achievements in the first half of the year, the PM and participants at the conference discussed and added contents, including important solutions, to complete missions in the last six months of 2021.

Concluding the conference, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang hailed the achievements of troops throughout the military in the first six months of 2021. He spoke especially highly of the efforts of military units in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the last half of the year, the defense minister required units and agencies in the military to comprehensively and strictly implement all measures to best accomplish assigned missions. The military needs to strictly observe regulations on combat readiness, training, management of inland and sea border areas while ensuring absolute safety for military training and drills, enhancing the building of regular and modern units, and observing military disciplines and Party regulations.

The defense minister required that after the conference, military agencies and units hold conferences at their levels in a serious and substantive manner to evaluate their achieved results and pinpoint shortcomings in the first six months of the year. All military forces should resolutely uphold responsibility, make efforts to overcome all hardships, and successfully complete their tasks in the last six months of this year.

