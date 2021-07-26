MND pays gratitude to late, former defense leaders

Particularly, the mission offered incense in commemoration of late Lieutenant General Truong Khanh Chau, Hero of the People's Armed Forces and former Deputy Defense Minister, and visited and presented gifts to Lieutenant General Tran Hanh, Hero of the People's Armed Forces and former Deputy Defense Minister.
After paying respect to General Chau, General Vinh affirmed that troops throughout the military have been upholding and promoting the glorious tradition built by former generations. Furthermore, they are determined to build and firmly protect socialism in Vietnam.
Extending his best wishes to General Chau's family members, Vinh hoped that they would continue preserving his keepsakes and educating young people about the tradition of the Vietnam People's Army.
On the same day, the delegation visited and presented gifts to former Deputy Defense Minister Tran Hanh. During the visit, General Vinh wished the former defense leader good health and hoped that he would make more practical contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and State and military building and defense consolidation.
Translated by Tran Hoai
