MND meets NA deputies in the military

The first meeting of the 15th NA, taking place from July 20-31, will look into many important contents, including the election and approval of leadership positions in State agencies, discussions on socio-economic reports and the making of decisions on other important issues.
Addressing the event, General Giang congratulated the newly-elected military NA deputies. Stressing the importance of the 15th legislature's first session, as it will lay a foundation for activities of the 15th NA, General Giang asked the military NA deputies to study the session's contents, raise their responsibility, and make effective contributions to the meeting while strictly observing the NA's and the MND's regulations.
Given the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in several localities, General Giang reminded the NA deputies to effectively carry out their missions at the 15th NA's first session and at the same time direct their units to handle emerging situations in a timely manner. He hoped that they would actively and responsibly participate in the meeting, contributing to its success.
Translated by Mai Huong
