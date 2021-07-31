Ministry reports 4,992 new COVID-19 cases on July 30 morning

The current biggest hotspot of Ho Chi Minh City logged 2,740 new cases, followed by Binh Duong with 1,284 cases, Tien Giang 242, Dong Nai 203, Dong Thap 90, Tay Ninh 88, Ben Tre 79, Khanh Hoa 78, and Hanoi 63.

The national tally of COVID-19 patients reached 133,405, including 31,780 recoveries.

Among patients under treatment, 346 are being cared for in ICUs, while 19 are being treated with ECMO.

Four localities experiencing at least 14 days without new infections are Yen Bai, Dien Bien, Quang Ninh and Bac Kan.

The sub-section on treatment of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced 159 deaths due to COVID-19 from July 27-29, 132 of which are in HCM City, lifting the country’s death toll to 1,022.

On July 29, 208,041 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were delivered, raising the total injected doses to nearly 5.53 million doses. Over 4.98 million people have received first shots, while 546,402 others have got full two shots.

The same day, Ministry of Health had a working session with leaders of HCM City, during which he asked the city to speed up vaccination scheme. Currently, the city is giving about 8,000 doses of vaccines to locals each day. It aims to administer first shot to about 70 percent of the population within August.

Also on July 29, 659,900 additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Vietnam.

Source: VNA