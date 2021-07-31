Ministry of Health to set up intensive care unit for COVID patients in Bình Dương

A 1,500-bed field hospital has been set up in Bình Dương Province for COVID-19 patients in Bình Dương New City. Photo sggp.org.vn

HCM CITY – Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long has discussed with leaders of Bình Dương the establishment of an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients in one of the southern province’s hospitals.

The ICU Centre with 200 ventilators will play a important role in reduce the rate of severe and death of the COVID-19 cases.

The ministry has suggested that the ICU should be set up at the province general hospital in Thủ Dầu Một City, and be connected with its professional council and with field hospitals and lower-level hospitals.

Long said that the ICU would be managed by Associate Professor Nguyễn Lân Hiếu, director of the Hà Nội Medical University Hospital.

He also said his ministry would dispatch more healthcare personnel to support the province with vaccination so that the campaign is effective.

Chairman of the province People’s Committee, Võ Văn Minh, called on the ministry's continued support for treating COVID-19 patients, conducting tests and distributing vaccines for industrial workers.

The province would focus on vaccinating people living in 'red' areas, where COVID cases have been detected in the previous seven days, he said.

Its northern 'green zone' has no cases and therefore, people travelling from the “red zone” to the “green zone” must practice isolation according to regulations.

Long agreed with the Bình Dương leader’s epidemic prevention strategy, especially for vaccination, which prioritises the 'red zone,' and described it as a creative approach.

Eight more ICUs will be established in the south-eastern region.

The Bình Dương Province Department of Health said just between 5pm on July 30 and 6am on July 31 the province recorded 868 new COVID cases, taking the total number in the fourth wave to 13,472, including 62 deaths.

On July 28 the province began strict night-time measures, banning people from leaving home between 6pm and 6am except for medical emergencies or Covid-19 related activities.

Vehicles coming from other provinces and passing through Bình Dương on national highways cannot stop in province’s areas. – VNS