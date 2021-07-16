Ministry of Health reports 3,336 new cases on Friday

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 3,336 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the country’s total tally to 42,179 domestic and 2,007 imported cases.
Of those recorded today, 2,939 infections were detected in quarantined zones.
In HCM City, the country’s largest economic hub and current COVID-19 hotspot, there were 2,420 new cases.
Other cities and provinces which also reported new cases included Bình Dương (166), Đồng Tháp (158), Tiền Giang (146), Đồng Nai (72), Khánh Hòa (57), Vĩnh Long (49), Phú Yên (44), Đà Nẵng (39), Tây Ninh (33), Cần Thơ (19), Nghệ An (16), Bến Tre (15), Hưng Yên (15), Bình Phước (13), Bình Thuận (9), Kiên Giang (8 ), Hậu Giang (7), Bắc Ninh (7), Hà Nội (6), Quảng Ngãi (4), Ninh Thuận (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Trà Vinh (2), Cà Mau (2), Bắc Giang (2), Đắk Nông (1), Lạng Sơn (1), An Giang (1)Thanh Hóa (1), Lào Cai (1), Đắk Lắk (1), and Vĩnh Phúc (1).
Fifteen of the new infections were imported and were quarantined upon arrival.
Since the start of the fourth outbreak on April 27, the country has recorded 40,609 infections with 7,246 people given the all-clear.
Twelve provinces have not reported new infections for the last 14 days, Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Quảng Ninh, Hoà Bình and Bắc Kạn.
By the end of Friday, Việt Nam had vaccinated nearly 4.2 million people with 294,676 having received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. — VNS
