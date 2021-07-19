Ministry confirms 2,180 cases on July 19 evening, additional 175 million vaccine

The southern metropolis has the most cases, followed by the southern provinces of Binh Duong with 288 cases, Dong Nai with 80 cases, Dong Thap with 47 cases, Long An with 37 cases, Ba Ria – Vung Tau with 11 cases, Kien Giang with 8 cases, Tra Vinh with 3 cases, Binh Phuoc with 6 cases, Hanoi with 32 cases, southern -central provinces of Khanh Hoa with 34 cases, Binh Thuan with 19 cases, Ninh Thuan with 4 cases, the central provinces of Quang Nam with 9 cases, Phu Yen with 16 cases, Quang Ngai with 3 cases, Binh Dinh with 2 cases, the Mekong Delta Coty of Can Tho with 15 cases, the northern provinces of Hung Yen with 4 cases, Ninh Binh and Bac Ninh each with one case.

Of the amount, 1,990 cases were detected in concentrated quarantine facilities or locked-down areas.

Since the fourth Covid-19 wave began in Vietnam on April 27, the southern economic hub has logged 54,376 community cases, including 8,273 recoveries.

Eleven localities including Yen Bai, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Son La, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh, Hoa Binh and Bac Kan have gone through two weeks without new infections in the community.

The Health Ministry announced 380 recoveries on Monday, taking the total to 11,047 patients. Worse, 118 patients are staying in intensive care units and 18 others are being connected with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). On the evening of July 19, the Treatment Subcommittee of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced 80 Covid-19 deaths. These patients succumbed to the coronavirus from July 9 to 19 in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Thap, Long An, Bac Ninh, Vinh Long, and Tra Vinh.

From April 27, healthcare workers have carried out 4,589,253 tests. Almost 4.3 million vaccine shots have been administered to medical workers, teachers, factory workers, and other frontline staff since Vietnam rolled out inoculation on March 8.

On the same day, the Ministry of Health established a field warehouse of equipment and materials in Ho Chi Minh City. Furthermore, it planned to bring 2,000 ventilators to the warehouse. At the same time, the Minister of Health assigned the head of its sub-department in Ho Chi Minh City and the Director of Cho Ray Hospital to distribute equipment to the Covid-19 Resuscitation Hospital and localities in the southern region.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health continued negotiations with partners; subsequently, it has won two technology transfer contracts with Russia and the US which will support domestic Covid-19 producers to accelerate clinical trials and ensure compliance with the correct procedures.

Regarding the purchase and import of vaccines, the Ministry of Health negotiated with Pfizer which agreed to increase the supply of vaccines in the third quarter of 2021 to Vietnam from 3 million to about 3.5 million doses. Last but not least, Pfizer agreed to sell to Vietnam another additional 20 million doses in 2021.

Meanwhile, the UK Government has committed to providing 415,000 doses of the AZ vaccine and the Romanian government will provide 100,000 doses. The Vietnamese government has been proposing the Chinese Government for non-refundable aid of 5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine. Thus, in addition to 105 million doses, the government is negotiating to buy additional 70 million doses, thus it is expected that about 175 million doses will be brought to Vietnam in 2021 and early 2022.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Anh Quan