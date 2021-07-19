Ministry confirms 2,180 cases on July 19 evening, additional 175 million vaccine

The southern metropolis has the most cases, followed by the southern provinces of Binh Duong with 288 cases, Dong Nai with 80 cases, Dong Thap with 47 cases, Long An with 37 cases, Ba Ria – Vung Tau with 11 cases, Kien Giang with 8 cases, Tra Vinh with 3 cases, Binh Phuoc with 6 cases, Hanoi with 32 cases, southern -central provinces of Khanh Hoa with 34 cases, Binh Thuan with 19 cases, Ninh Thuan with 4 cases, the central provinces of Quang Nam with 9 cases, Phu Yen with 16 cases, Quang Ngai with 3 cases, Binh Dinh with 2 cases, the Mekong Delta Coty of Can Tho with 15 cases, the northern provinces of Hung Yen with 4 cases, Ninh Binh and Bac Ninh each with one case.
By Quoc Lap – Translated by Anh Quan
- Health Ministry confirms one new Covid-19 case in Quang Ngai
- Health Ministry confirms five new Covid-19 infections
- Global corona cases cross 19.45 mn, toll at 7.20 lakh
- US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
- Vietnam confirms 14 new Covid-19 infection cases, total rises to 880
- Coronavirus Essential podcast | Health ministry aims to conduct 10 lakh tests per day; Oxford vaccine showing good progress, says AstraZeneca
- U.S. tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe's alarm
- Trump Administration Inks $1.5 Billion Deal with Moderna for 100 Million Vaccine Doses
- Covid-19 infections on the rise in Vietnam, Hanoi confirms 5th case
- Hungary ties up close to 5 million vaccine dosages in EU scheme: PM Orban
- Covid-19 infections on the rise in Vietnam, Hanoi confirms fifth case
- Vietnam confirms five new COVID-19 cases, three tied to Da Nang
- Việt Nam confirms four new COVID-19 cases
- Vietnam confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases
- Vietnam confirms 34 more COVID-19 cases
- South Africa Hits 500,000 Confirmed COVID Cases, Still Not at Peak
- Việt Nam reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday evening
- Vietnam confirms 18 new Covid-19 infection cases, total rising to 670
- Vietnam confirms 30 new Covid-19 infection cases on Thursday evening
- Vietnam confirms 21 new Covid-19 infection cases, total rises to 810
Ministry confirms 2,180 cases on July 19 evening, additional 175 million vaccine have 706 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at July 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.