Ministries, agencies asked to effectively hold elections amid pandemic

The PM asked the Ministry of Health to clarify criteria for localities on how to declare the pandemic and specific response measures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Communications and press agencies were urged to expand dissemination on the elections and disease prevention and control measures on all means of communications, with diversified, rich, practical, and effective forms.

The ministries of National Defense and Public Security should stay ready to ensure security, safety and order at polling stations from now until the election day – May 23.

The People’s Committees at all levels need coordinate closely with the organisations in charge of the election work in the localities, ensure facilities, technology and equipment for the elections, and focus on pandemic prevention and control, Chinh stressed.

Given the complex developments of the pandemic, the Government leader emphasized the need for a written request to the National Election Council requiring specific regulations on the organization of meetings with voters and voting in an appropriate form.

He asked agencies, following their assigned functions and tasks, to effectively organize in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure to elect competent candidates and at the same time ensure pandemic prevention and control.

Reporting on election organisation, a representative from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that over the past time, the National Election Council, ministries, sectors and localities have taken drastic measures to fight the pandemic and actively prepare for the elections.

Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan stated that his ministry had issued a plan on medical work serving the elections with focus on environmental sanitation and COVID-19 safety, food safety, and emergency and several special cases.

Source: VNA