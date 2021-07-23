Military Women’s Board assists those with serious illness

PANO – Representatives of Military Women's Board of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army on June 17 th visited and presented gifts to Huu Thi Thanh from Bac Kan provincial Military Command and Pham Quang Tung, a son of Lieutenant Commander Pham Van Huong, a non-commissioned officer who is a physician on a DK1 platform.

The board to organize more activities in support of Vietnamese Coast Guards' families.

The two beneficiaries are under treatment at hospital for their serious illness.

The modest gifts, worth VND 2 million each, are the encouragement for both the patients and officers to overcome difficulties.

The board also plans to visit families of Vietnam Coast Guards who are on mission of defending national sovereignty over Hoang Sa Archipelago.

Translated by Chung Anh