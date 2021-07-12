Military Region 9 to put sixth field hospital into operation

Earlier, as requested by the Tien Giang provincial People's Committee and approved by the Ministry of National Defense, the military region decided to set up its sixth field hospital for infectious diseases.

The hospital was erected at Battalion 261A of Division 8's Regiment 2 in Tan Thuan B hamlet, Binh Duc commune of Tien Giang province's Chay Thanh district and put under the management of the Department of Logistics of Military Region 9.

The 300-bed hospital is staffed with 130 doctors, nurses and medical workers from Military Hospital 120, Military Hospital 121 and Division 8. It will receive and treat COVID-19 cases in Tien Giang province.

As planned, the hospital will be put into operation on July 12 after all essential preparations are completed.

