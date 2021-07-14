Military Region 2’s preparations for upcoming exercise checked

Particularly, General Tien checked the military region's preparations of documents, exercise venues, communication and security as well as its COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the upcoming event.
Speaking at the meeting with Military Region 2's representatives, Tien highly appreciated the military region's thorough preparations. He said that all the preparations are in line with the Central Military Commission's and the Ministry of National Defense's resolutions and directives on defense and military missions and ensure the success of the exercise.
Together with building and sending documents to participating agencies, units and localities, Military Region 2 held training for participating forces and worked hard to ensure smooth communication during the exercise. The military region also completed the preparations of the exercise venue and equipment.
General Tien presented gifts to participating forces and asked them to strictly observe the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures to protect their health during the exercise.
Translated by Tran Hoai
