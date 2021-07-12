Military Hospital 175 holds “Zero-VND Stall” program

During the event, organizers handed over pork, fish, eggs, instant noodles, vegetables, milk, bread, fruits, soy sauce and fish sauce to support members of the hospital's youth union, women's union and trade union chapters during the time Ho Chi Minh City is imposing social distancing rules under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16/CT-TTg.

Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, Military Hospital 175 asked its medical staff to work in shifts to both meet the requirements of their healthcare missions and reduce contact among its staff. After seven days, teams will change their shifts after being tested for COVID-19.

The program, financed by the hospital's fund, mass organizations and benefactors with nearly VND 1 billion, is expected to encourage the hospital's medical workers to take better care of troops and locals in the pandemic time.

The program organizers strictly observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations to prevent further spread of SARS-CoV-2. Particularly, participants strictly followed the Health Ministry's "5K" regulations: Khau trang (facemask), Khu khuan (disinfection), Khoang cach (distancing), Khong tu tap (no large gathering), and Khai bao y te (health declaration).

Translated by Chung Anh