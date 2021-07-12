Military Hospital 175 holds “Zero-VND Stall” program

During the event, organizers handed over pork, fish, eggs, instant noodles, vegetables, milk, bread, fruits, soy sauce and fish sauce to support members of the hospital's youth union, women's union and trade union chapters during the time Ho Chi Minh City is imposing social distancing rules under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16/CT-TTg.
Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, Military Hospital 175 asked its medical staff to work in shifts to both meet the requirements of their healthcare missions and reduce contact among its staff. After seven days, teams will change their shifts after being tested for COVID-19.
The program, financed by the hospital's fund, mass organizations and benefactors with nearly VND 1 billion, is expected to encourage the hospital's medical workers to take better care of troops and locals in the pandemic time.
The program organizers strictly observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations to prevent further spread of SARS-CoV-2. Particularly, participants strictly followed the Health Ministry's "5K" regulations: Khau trang (facemask), Khu khuan (disinfection), Khoang cach (distancing), Khong tu tap (no large gathering), and Khai bao y te (health declaration).
Translated by Chung Anh
- Hungry People and an ‘Abandoned’ Hospital: Puerto Rico Waits as Washington Bickers
- A shadowy federal program is entangling Muslim immigrants
- Delivery of 111K signatures puts Arizona school-voucher expansion on hold
- Fort Hood gunman suspect Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan conscious, able to talk: Army hospital spokesman
- North Korea demands direct talks with US on nuclear program
- DON'T BANK ON ANYTHING. Search for remains stalls as safety clouds Deutsche's fate
- U.S. and North Korea to Resume Stalled Nuclear Talks This Week
- Heroes at Home program helps ex-serviceman get badly needed repairs
- Bloomberg steps up for Ground Zero sick
- Stalled auto insurance reform awaits Senate leader
- After Osama bin Laden's death announced Sunday, Mets salute military at Citi Field for work overseas
- Ground Zero 'hero' arrested at fund-raiser actually a fraud, officials say
- America is likely complicit in war crimes in Yemen. It's time to hold the US to account | Mohamad Bazzi
- When cancer spreads to the spine, a new operation can cut both hospital and recovery time
- In a Poor Kenyan Community, Cheap Antibiotics Fuel Deadly Drug-Resistant Infections
- He applied for a green card. Then the FBI came calling
- He applied for green card. Then FBI called
- The Daily News Candidate Challenge - John McCain
- KEEP HILLARY IN WASHINGTON
- Thursday's Best Deals: Instant Pot Max, Chemical Guys, Tempur-Pedic, and More
Military Hospital 175 holds “Zero-VND Stall” program have 401 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.