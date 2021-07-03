Military doctors assist COVID-19 fight in Bac Ninh province

The mission was sent to Bac Ninh province following the directions of Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Vu Hai San to increase medical forces in pandemic-hit areas to quickly collect COVID-19 testing samples.
Reportedly, over 400 medical personnel of the hospital are ready to go to the pandemic-hit areas to save people's lives.
Bac Ninh has numerous industrial parks with around 1,600 enterprises and 332,000 employees. Currently, the province has 255 COVID-19 infected cases in seven localities, including 34 new ones. Therefore, the support of other hospitals are essential to the province's COVID-19 fight.
