Memorial service held for two martyrs

The martyrs' remains were found earlier that day at the Re garden in Phu Nhieu 1 village.

The martyrs, Nguyen Kiet and Nguyen Thi Nhue, joined the village's production and combat movement in 1945. Both held high positions in Binh Tan Phu commune's farmers' association and the village's women union organization.

They encouraged local farmers and women union members to boost production and provide food for the front forces in the fight against foreign invaders. In 1969, Hue was killed by the foreign enemy while Kiet bravely sacrificed his life in a battle in 1974.

The aforementioned service was among the military command's practical activities in celebration of the 74th anniversary of Wounded and Fallen Soldiers' Day (July 27) and in tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and reunification.

