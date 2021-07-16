Memorial complex for martyrs inaugurated at Co Noi Junction historical relic site

During the resistance war against the French colonialists, Co Noi Junction used to be an important route and was heavily bombarded by the enemy.
Over 100 youth volunteers sacrificed their lives for the Dien Bien Phu Victory at Co Noi Junction.
In April 2000, Son La province started the construction of a monument in memory of the fallen young volunteers at the historical relic site of Co Noi Junction to commemorate them.
In 2004, the historical relic site was recognized as a national historical relic site by the Ministry of Culture and Information (now Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism).
In 2020, the relic site was restored and upgraded.
On behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, Senior Lieutenant General Do Can presented gifts to former youth volunteers and the staff of Co Noi Junction historical relic site.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
- Epic Drive: 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Visits Legendary NASA Space Sites
- Dynamat Sponsoring ‘Dynamic Legends’ VIP/Honoree Site at 17th California Hot Rod Reunion
- Competing monuments in the cradle of the Confederacy and the Civil Rights movement
- Guide to Gearhead Getaways
- Street Rodder Book Reviews – Required Reading
- Show 'n Shine
- 1969 Chevrolet “Astrovette” Classic Drive
- 17th Annual California Hot Rod Reunion – In Honor Of The United States Military
- 2011 BMW X3: From South Carolina to L.A.
- Motor Trend’s 2012 Dads and Grads Gift Guide
- Impact of Camden Yards is debated as it turns 25
- The Racing Classics by Dick Wallen
- Volkswagen – the light shines bright in car city
- The Ultimate Dodge Challenger Road Trip
- Fiat Chrysler CEO said to plan sweeping shift in Italy
- Temple Of Speed: Circuit de Reims-Gueux
- At the French Open, Forehands in the Flora
- Don Garlits Return To Drag Racing Famoso Raceway – Big In Bakersfield
- Junior Thompson Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of His Little Eliminator Victory
- Lays a broken gift
Memorial complex for martyrs inaugurated at Co Noi Junction historical relic site have 289 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.