Medical supplies presented to border guards to fight COVID-19

The gifts are a valuable encouragement to frontline forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the event, on behalf of the command and border troops who are managing and protecting the national border and controlling COVID-19 in 136 security field checkpoints along the borderline in Tay Ninh province, Senior Colonel Le Hong Vuong, the commander of the Tay Ninh provincial Border Guard Command handed the thank-you letter to and highly praised the timely support of the sponsors.

He added that the support from the home-front would encourage the frontline forces to complete their assigned mission of preventing trans-border infection amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same day, a mission from the liaison board of the before-1975 Sai Gon-Gia Dinh youths and students association and the Love of Vietnam Fund visited and presented gifts to troops at the Suoi Lam Border Guard Post and those on duty at field checkpoints run by the post.

Source: bienphong

Translated by Mai Huong