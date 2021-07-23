Medical forces from Chợ Rẫy Hospital support other hospitals in COVID-19 treatment

HCM CITY — Support teams from Chợ Rẫy Hospital have been deployed to support COVID-19 treatment at 19 different field hospitals in HCM City.
The teams include 76 medical staff, including 30 doctors and 46 nurses.
Forty-six of them, including 20 doctors and 26 nurses, will work at Củ Chi Hospital.
The remaining teams will assist at Bình Chánh Hospital.
The doctors and nurses are among 181 medical staff supporting treatment at different hospitals in HCM City under the direction of the Ministry of Health and the HCM City Department of Health.
On July 9, a support team with 10 doctors and 10 nurses from Chợ Rẫy Hospital were sent to Cần Giờ Hospital.
The remaining teams will continue to provide support at Thủ Đức Hospital and a COVID-19 field hospital at Thuận Kiều Plaza.
Lê Thành Khánh Phong, a doctor of the Heart Rehabilitation Ward under Chợ Rẫy Hospital, said after receiving the assignment from the health sector’s leaders, he and his colleagues quickly prepared for duty.
"The hospital gave us all necessary equipment, including face masks and protective clothes. It will be a long and challenging struggle, but all of us have good spirits and will try our hardest to fight the pandemic," he said.
The hospitals have many critical patients, but Phong and his colleagues will strive with professional knowledge to cure them.
Trương Thị Diệu Kỳ, a nurse from the Urology Ward, said she volunteered and was very eager to lend a hand to the work.
"We encourage each other to keep healthy, so we can take care of the patients," she said. — VNS
