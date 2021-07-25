MB Group – a generous benefactor during pandemic

By Van Ly

MB Group vice chairman and general director Luu Trung Thai presents VND10 billion to a representative of the Hanoi government – PHOTOS: MB GROUP

As the Covid-19 pandemic has been hitting many parts of the country, many enterprises have stepped up their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities to give a helping hand to the community. MB Group is not an outsider to the trend, making significant contributions to the country's fight against the pandemic.

Donating VND40 billion to buy Covid-19 vaccines

Contributing to the Hanoi government's Covid-19 vaccination program, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), an arm of MB Group, on June 19 donated VND10 billion to help the city combat the pandemic.

At the program "Hanoi joins hands to combat the Covid-19 pandemic," jointly held by the municipal government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi, MB Group vice chairman and general director Luu Trung Thai handed over the donation to the Hanoi government. The group also registered 5,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses for its employees.

On May 27, MB Group donated VND30 billion to the Covid-19 vaccine fund in response to the call from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

Thai said these activities showed MB Group's responsibility towards the country's social welfare activities, and its efforts, consensus and confidence in the Government's anti-pandemic solutions.

The MB Group representative noted that, in the current Covid-19 outbreak, the number of locally-infected cases has been escalating. The pandemic has been showing more complicated developments and lasting longer than previous pandemic waves given a more transmissable coronavirus variant.

The prompt contributions of MB Group and other organizations will help provide financial resources, medical equipment, food, foodstuff and essential commodities for localities hit by the pandemic.

MB Group is a financial group including MB and six subsidiaries operating in the securities, insurance, life insurance, fund management, debt management and asset management and consumer finance.

Besides business activities, MB Group has always attached much importance to CSR programs, seeking to spread the message of sustainable development in association with social responsibility for the country's development.

The VND30-billion donation to the Covid-19 vaccine fund is also to cherish the group's humane traditions.

MB Group awards VND30 billion to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee

Other community programs

Apart from direct financial contributions to the fight agains the Covid-19 pandemic, MB has also donated relief to other organizations and residents.

MB presented VND2 billion to the Tan Trieu Campus of K Hospital in Hanoi, which was one of the first hospitals greatly hit by the latest Covid-19 wave.

In addition, the group presented VND800 million and VND1 billion to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces, which were large pandemic hotspots in the fourth Covid-19 wave.

To date, MB Group has spent more than VND100 billion on the fight against Covid-19, including VND60 billion contributed by the group and its subsidiaries to the Covid-19 vaccine fund and over VND10 billion donated to the Ministry of Health to buy medical face masks.

Moreover, since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, MB has taken the initiative to conduct multiple practical activities to ensure the safety of its employees and its normal operation.

MB Group has also worked out many creative solutions to prove its responsibility to its shareholders and the community. In early January, MB launched a preferential credit package worth VND25 trillion for small and medium enterprises.

In order to help customers minimize the risk of coronavirus infection, MB Group has continuously launched products and services applied with hi-tech, such as the SmartBank transaction model which allows customers to conduct transactions anywhere at any time.

MB has striven to come up with many new solutions to help customers conduct transactions in a convenient and fast manner amid the pandemic. The bank has been one of the 14 first banks to launch interbank transfer and payment services using the VietQR codes on its MBBank app. Accordingly, customers can easily create their QR codes and transactions will be made as soon as they scan their QR codes. The solution has helped boost noncash transactions and reduce the direct contact, thus lowering the risk of pandemic transmission in the community.

In addition, responding to the calls from the State President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Hanoi and other localities, MB has called on its 15,000 employees to join hands to fight the pandemic by launching a campaign on the iNhandao digital platform.

The platform is part of the Government's project to develop the digital Vietnamese knowledge system.

In August 2019, MB was assigned to take charge of the second phase of the iNhandao project with the coordination of the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the Vietnam Post Corporation.

The iNhandao platform was put into operation on October 1 last year to connect benefactors and disadvantaged people.

