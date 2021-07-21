Man who set himself on fire was not protesting city’s pandemic prevention plan: city authorities

Posts on social media about a man setting himself on fire that claim the man did so to protest pandemic prevention measures in HCM City are fake news.

HCM CITY — A local man setting himself on fire in the middle of the street on Monday was not protesting the city’s pandemic prevention plan in Thủ Đức City as rumoured, according to the People’s Committee of Trường Thọ Ward.

The ward authority said the 46-year-old man, who lives with his sister’s family, has a permanent residence at Street 11, Trường Thọ Ward, Thủ Đức City.

According to his family, he has a medical certificate that lists a mental disorder level 2. The ward's People Committee said the man was being treated in the emergency room in the Burns Department of Chợ Rẫy Hospital.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident and the rumours. — VNS