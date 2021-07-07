Lukas Graham, Thái Vũ make waves on YouTube

HCM CITY – A performance video by Danish soul-pop band Lukas Graham and Vietnamese singer Hoàng Thái Vũ, known as Vũ, has attracted more than 2 million views only four days after its release on YouTube.
The work, Happy For You , is a new single MV by the band Lukas Graham. It was released on YouTube by Lukas Graham on May 13, and has attracted nearly 5.3 million views.
The song was produced by TMS, the producer for big stars such as Dua Lipa, John Legend and Lewis Capaldi.
In the new version of Happy For You , vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Lukas Forchhammer and Vũ perform in English and Vietnamese. It was produced by Warner Music Vietnam under the US-based Warner Music Group.
"Lukas Graham asked me to write the Vietnamese lyrics for Happy For You ," said Vũ, who was a teacher of English before working as a singer.
Happy For You is also released on YouTube under different versions by Lukas Graham with Asian singers, such as Janice Vidal of Hong Kong and Hanin Dhiya of Indonesia.
Lukas Graham consists lead singer Lukas Forchhammer, bassist Magnus Larsson and drummer Mark Falgren. In 2012, the band made its debut with the album called Lukas Graham , reaching number one on the Danish Chart.
Their second album, released in 2016 in the US, was a hit worldwide with singles Mama Said and 7 Years .
7 Years topped the charts in Denmark, Australia, Austria, Italy, New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland, Sweden, and the UK, while peaking within the top 10 of the charts in many other European countries and the US.
It was nominated for three Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2017.
The four-minute MV of 7 Years has attracted more than 1.1 billion views on YouTube.
Vũ was born in 1995 in Hà Nội. He began his career with pop acoustic songs in 2016. His hits include Đông Kiếm Em (Love U in Winter) and Lạ Lùng (Strange).
He was nominated for the New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year at Cống Hiến (Devotion) Awards 2019, presented annually by the Vietnam News Agency's Thể Thao & Văn Hoá (Sports & Culture) newspaper. VNS
