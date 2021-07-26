LIMA 2019 sea exercise started

Western Fleet Commander of the Royal Malaysian Navy, Vice-Admiral Dato Rusli Bin Ramli officially kick-started the LIMA 2019 sea exercise. He highly appreciated the cooperation between the countries in promoting regional peace and stability, through strengthening mutual understanding and coordination in sea exercises.
“These activities have contributed to demonstrating the countries’ consensus in ensuring regional peace and stability, and become a foundation for each nation to share experience that will bring great benefits to all parties concerned, as well as enhance cooperative relations among countries,” Vice-Admiral Dato Rusli Bin Ramli stressed.
At the opening ceremony, the Western Fleet Commander of the Royal Malaysian Navy also presented gifts to the ships’ captains participating in the exercise.
As planned, the LIMA 2019 sea exercise’s activities will start tomorrow and all participating ships will be divided into three groups. Frigate 012 (Ly Thai To Frigate) of the Vietnam People's Navy will participate in the following contents: checking information and moving to area exercise, capturing aerial photos, maneuvering their forces; and saluting other ships when the exercise ends.
Translated by Lam Anh
