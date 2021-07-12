Licogi 13 to transfer entire stake in Quảng Trị Solar Power Company

Quảng Trị LIG solar power plant has a capacity of 49.5MWp with a designed output of 67,960 MWh per year. — Photo licogi13.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Board of Directors of Licogi 13 JSC (LIG) plans to transfer 100 per cent of their stake in Quảng Trị Solar Power Company Limited to VN Green Holdings Pte Ltd, a company specialising renewable energy under Dragon Capital group.

The value of the transfer is expected to reach more than VNĐ456 billion (US$19.9 million).

VN Green Holdings is a foreign organisation with more than 25 years operating in Việt Nam, with financial potential and investment experience in many fields. The acquisition of the stake in Quảng Trị Solar Power Company is part of its energy investment strategy, demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainable investment in Việt Nam.

Quảng Trị LIG solar power plant has a capacity of 49.5MWp with a designed output of 67,960 MWh per year. The plant has been in operation since May 2019, fully enjoying the Government’s incentives in renewable energy.

Quảng Trị Solar Power Company Limited currently has a charter capital of nearly VNĐ242 billion, wholly owned by LIG.

In 2020, LIG ​established three companies in Quảng Trị, LIG Quảng Trị Solar Power JSC, LIG Energy JSC and Licogi 13 Solar Power Company Limited.

However, due to failing to meet the prescribed conditions, the above units were dissolved.

On the stock market, LIG ​​is currently traded at VNĐ7,000 per share, up nearly 15 per cent compared to early this year. — VNS