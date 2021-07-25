Leaders express deep gratitude to contributors to the revolution

State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc visits a nursing centre for wounded veterans and revolution contributors in Hà Nam Province. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has extended his best regards, warmest sentiments and deepest gratitude to people who rendered services to the nation on the occasion of the 74th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

In a letter sent to Heroic Vietnamese Martyrs, Heroes of People's Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs' relatives and contributors to the revolution on Saturday, the State leader remembered their great sacrifice to the fatherland and paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh.

When he was still alive, President Hồ Chí Minh once said: "The brave sacrifice by fallen combatants has helped the nation enjoy the fruits of independence and freedom. The Vietnamese people will always remember the merits of the martyrs," President Phúc wrote.

The President underlined that over the past 74 years, the Party and State have paid great attention to caring for war invalids and people who rendered services to the nation with many practical activities that have received support and engagement from the greater society.

Meanwhile, in the spirit of self-reliance, many war invalids and wounded veterans have overcome difficulties to rise in life, becoming outstanding examples for the community and society, he noted.

The President expressed the belief that war invalids, wounded veterans, martyrs' relatives and contributors to the revolution will continue to work with the Party and people to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Phúc said he hoped thePparty committees and administrations at all levels, as well as ministries, sectors and localities, will actively engage in caring for war invalids and wounded veterans.

He wished war invalids, wounded veterans, martyrs' relatives and contributors to the revolution good health and great success in patriotic emulation movements, contributing to firmly safeguarding the fatherland.

The Party, State and people of Việt Nam will forever remember the sacrifice of the heroes, martyrs, war invalids, wounded veterans and revolution contributors for the cause of national liberation, construction and protection, he stressed.

Sacrifice be remembered: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception on the same day for a delegation of 50 contributors to the revolution and relatives of martyrs, who represent nearly 10 million people who rendered services to the revolution across the country.

The contributors to the revolution highly valued the Party and State's efforts to care for them, expressing their determination to continue serving as good examples in society.

PM Chính expressed deep gratitude towards revolutionary veterans, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, wounded and sick veterans, relatives of martyrs and revolution contributors.

He said that although the war ended a long time ago, the pain it caused remained. Millions of people left their youth, dreams and desires in the soil, while millions of others left parts of their bodies in the battlefields, he said.

"Everywhere across the Vietnamese nation, their great sacrifice for the cause of national independence and reunification is always being remembered," PM Chính stressed.

The Government leader affirmed that taking care of the health as well as the living conditions of the contributors to the revolution is a special matter as well as an important and regular political task of the Party, State and the entire political system. Policies related to contributors to the revolution have been completed, while priority in resources has been given to the work, he said.

PM Chính noted that last year, the National Assembly approved an ordinance on the completion of policies and support for them.

Currently, more than 9.2 million people who rendered services to the nation have benefited from the policies, while thousands of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers are cared for by society. Their living conditions are ensured to be at least equal to those in their residential areas, he added.

At the same time, the Government is making efforts to effectively implement policies stated in the 13th National Party Congress' Resolution and the Party Central Committee Secretariat's directive regarding the enhancement of the Party leadership over the caring for contributors to the revolution and social policy beneficiaries, said the PM.

He requested the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to continue to complete policies related to contributors to the revolution and social policy beneficiaries, and give solutions to remove barriers to this work.

Relevant agencies should continue to mobilise resources for the search and repatriation of martyrs' remains while stepping up the application of science and technology to identify their names, PM Chính added. VNS