Large-scale disinfection program launched in Ho Chi Minh City

During the week-long program, around 2,000 chemical troops from Brigade 87 of the Chemical Corps and Chemical Battalion 38 under Military Region 7 will disinfect COVID-19-hit localities in an area of more than 300 hectares. This is part of the armed forces' efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in the city, especially in lock-down areas, quarantine zones, hospitals, markets and residential areas.

Apart from spraying disinfectants, participating troops will promote information dissemination to raise local people's trust in higher levels' COVID-19 prevention and control guidelines and policies.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commanding General of Ho Chi Minh City Military Command Major General Le Ngoc Hai asked relevant units to cooperate and create favorable conditions for chemical troops to fulfill their missions.

Reportedly, over the past time, the command has recommended the city's leadership to issue various pandemic prevention and control measures. Since the outbreak of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the command has mobilized more than 25,500 troops to work in field hospitals, quarantine zones and lock-down areas. It has also sent hundreds of troops to reinforce localities' COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

Below are some photos of the first day of the large-scale disinfection program in Ho Chi Minh City.

