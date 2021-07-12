Laos intensifies COVID-19 fight measures

The country recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases on July 11, including two in the community found in Vientiane and Luang Namtha, according to its Ministry of Health.

Since COVID-19 broke out, especially the current wave of outbreak starting this April, the influx of Lao workers returning from Thailand surged, putting pressure on quarantine. Some border localities, notably Champasak, are overloaded with COVID-19 patients.

Locals are also asked to raise awareness and report illegal entry to relevant agencies.

To date, the country's tally reached 2,719, with three deaths.

Meanwhile, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Cambodia Li Ailan voiced her concern about the surge in COVID-19 fatalities in the country, calling for joint efforts in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

Cambodia is advised to apply more effective intervention measures in addition to medicine and vaccination.

The country logs about 1,000 new cases and a two-digit number of deaths daily.

On July 11, the Cambodian Health Ministry said that COVID-19 count surpassed 60,000 and is moving closer to 61,000. The death toll has hit 902.

Also on the same day, a vessel of the Singapore Navy set sail for Indonesia, carrying 40 tonnes of liquid oxygen, 500 cylinders of oxygen and 570 oxygen concentrators, to help the country tackle COVID-19.

The delivery came after phone calls between Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan and Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

The shipment of oxygen to Indonesia follows the dispatch of two planeloads of medical supplies of ventilators, masks, gloves and gowns, to Indonesia from Singapore on July 9.

Source: VNA